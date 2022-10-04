 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question

Missouri National Guard in Ferguson

Missouri National Guard troops stand with shields and riot gear outside the Ferguson police station on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014.

JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety.

Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.

Amendment 5 would elevate the Missouri National Guard to its own cabinet-level position. The National Guard is currently housed within the Department of Public Safety.

“The Governor met with the Adjutant General and asked him to conduct an internal review of the matter to determine if there was a problem and to the extent there was, what steps should be taken going forward,” Decker said in an email.

Decker did not immediately respond to questions about whether the review was ongoing and the results. It was unclear whether any of the materials voiced support for the amendment.

On Sept. 26, Director of Public Safety Sandra Karsten sent a letter to Major General Levon Cumpton of the National Guard, said Mike O’Connell, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.

Governor Parson visits SLMPD

Missouri Department of Public Safety director Sandy Karsten addresses the media at SLMPD Headquarters after meeting with local leaders on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Karsten joined governor Mike Parson on a three-stop trip to Columbia, Cape Girardeau, and St. Louis to meet with local leaders before a call for a special session on violent crime on Monday. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

“On Sept. 26, Director Karsten wrote to MG Cumpton reminding the Missouri National Guard to not participate in activities weighing in on Amendment 5, a matter up to Missouri voters,” O’Connell said in an email.

O’Connell declined to provide a copy of the letter, citing an exception in Missouri’s Sunshine Law related to National Guard activities.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Director of DPS asked the Guard to remove the materials from public view,” Decker said.

Parson has stayed neutral on the plan, which was placed on the November ballot by the Legislature.

“Governor Parson will welcome the Missouri National Guard to the Cabinet if the ballot initiative is passed by the people,” said Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for the governor.

