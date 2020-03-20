Missouri governor poised to ban gatherings of more than 10 people

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson is expected to impose a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people beginning Saturday night in the latest step aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.
In a briefing with reporters outside his office, Parson said he will reveal additional details about his plan Saturday.
He said some places of business would be exempted from the prohibition, ranging from health care facilities to state government.
But, other places of business may not be able to operate under the guidelines that will be imposed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
"It's not about shutting places down," Parson said. "We have to do this."
His decision came within an hour of the release of information about the state's second death. The person from Kansas City was among at least 47 who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.
"These numbers, I want everyone to understand, are going to continue to rise," the governor said. "This is a public health emergency."
While businesses are shutting down to comply with calls for social distancing, most state offices continue to operate.
A suite in the state’s largest office building, however, was closed after a person who was in the office tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, state officials announced Friday.
In a statement to the estimated 3,000 workers in the Harry S Truman State Office Building near the Capitol, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration said the suite has been cleaned, but that employees were either on leave or working remotely.
The office houses workers in the Department of Commerce and Insurance who examine banks and financial institutions.
The person was last in the office on March 13.
A memo to employees in the building said that if they are identified as potential contacts of the person they will be notified by the Cole County Health Department.
"The Cole County Health Department requests that you do not contact them regarding this positive test result; they will contact you if that is appropriate," the memo noted.
The positive case marks the second time an office in the sprawling building has been closed because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Workers in an eighth-floor office worked from home after one of their colleagues was tested. Laboratory tests later showed that person was not infected.
The building houses many of the state’s most high-profile agencies, including the Department of Revenue, which has a walk-in office for the public to get driver’s licenses and license plates.
A cafeteria in the building is closing as part of an order by Cole County for all restaurants and bars to close this weekend.
The state has hire additional environmental cleaning crews to scour various state buildings, including the Capitol.