Missouri governor poised to ban gatherings of more than 10 people

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson is expected to impose a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people beginning Saturday night in the latest step aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

In a briefing with reporters outside his office, Parson said he will reveal additional details about his plan Saturday.

He said some places of business would be exempted from the prohibition, ranging from health care facilities to state government.

But, other places of business may not be able to operate under the guidelines that will be imposed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

"It's not about shutting places down," Parson said. "We have to do this."

His decision came within an hour of the release of information about the state's second death. The person from Kansas City was among at least 47 who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

"These numbers, I want everyone to understand, are going to continue to rise," the governor said. "This is a public health emergency."

While businesses are shutting down to comply with calls for social distancing, most state offices continue to operate.

A suite in the state’s largest office building, however, was closed after a person who was in the office tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, state officials announced Friday.

In a statement to the estimated 3,000 workers in the Harry S Truman State Office Building near the Capitol, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration said the suite has been cleaned, but that employees were either on leave or working remotely.