Missouri governor says he has ‘full confidence’ in health chief to lead coronavirus response

JEFFERSON CITY — Despite sharp questions over his agency’s handling of a medical marijuana program, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams has the backing of Gov. Mike Parson to oversee the state’s response to the spread of coronavirus.

Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones said the Republican governor has been receiving briefings on the outbreak from Williams since Jan. 29 and is poised to conduct a simulation on Tuesday of the state’s response that includes members of the governor’s cabinet and other health officials.

“Governor Parson has full confidence in Dr. Williams’ leadership,” Jones told the Post-Dispatch. “Missouri officials have been working to prepare for this outbreak since January 27, should the need arise.”

On Monday, Parson also participated in a conference call with the nation’s governors and Vice President Mike Pence.

Lawmakers have spent recent weeks grilling Williams and other DHSS officials over allegations of bungling the medical marijuana program, which has resulted in at least 845 appeals being filed by companies that didn’t receive licenses to grow and sell the product.

