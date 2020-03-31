Missouri governor says it could be two more months of restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY — An order requiring Missourians to practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19 could be extended into May, Gov. Mike Parson said Monday.

On a day that saw confirmed cases of the virus top 1,000 in the state, Parson said an order that prohibits the meeting of groups larger than 10 must be extended beyond its April 6 expiration.

“I’m thinking we’re at least 30-60 days from lifting any orders,” Parson said at his daily briefing. “This is the only way we will stop the spread of COVID-19. Please, stay at home.”

Along with 1,031 positive cases as of 2 p.m. Monday, the state has recorded 13 deaths from the respiratory disease. The city of St. Louis and St. Louis County have reported two deaths each. One has died in St. Charles County.

Across the state, 500 men and 523 women have tested positive.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services said 14,107 people have been tested.

Parson said he is looking for signs of progress in mid-April, but didn’t sound optimistic the disease would be under control by then.

“I don’t want to give false hope to anyone. April will be a tell-tale month,” Parson said. “We know this is not easy. But I assure you we will get through this.”

Throughout his 25 minute briefing, Parson reminded people to stay at least six feet apart. He has been criticized for not issuing a statewide "stay home" order.

On Monday, he said he is in discussions with officials about closing state parks after a weekend in which people crowded into some of them.