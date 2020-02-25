Missouri governor says the 2020 election will be his last

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who took over the state’s top post in 2018 after the departure of embattled former Gov. Eric Greitens, announced Tuesday he is running in his final election.

On the first day of filing for candidates running in the Aug. 4 primary, the 64-year-old former sheriff, representative, senator and lieutenant governor said he will not run again after he submitted paperwork to get on the ballot.

“Yeah. I don’t see that in my future,” Parson said. “I’ve been around long enough to say, ‘Never say never.’ But I’d say the First Lady might say never."

With no races for U.S. Senate this year, the governor’s race will be the main focal point for both parties. Also on the ballot are the lieutenant governor’s post, secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer.

All eight of Missouri’s U.S. House seats will be on the ballot, along with all 163 Missouri House seats and 17 seats in the state Senate.

Along with Parson, Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway filed her paperwork to get on the ballot for governor. The two have the most money and are considered the front runners to be on the ballot in November.