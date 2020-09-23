Missouri governor's wife tests positive for COVID-19; governor postpones travel

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson postponed an event in St. Louis Wednesday after First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19.

Kelli Jones, a spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson, said the first lady received a positive result after taking a rapid test Wednesday morning and is awaiting results of a nasal swab test to confirm the findings.

The first lady had been showing signs of the disease, including a cough and nasal congestion when she took the test.

The governor, a Republican who has not required Missourians to wear masks to reduce the spread of the disease, is awaiting test results in Jefferson City.

"Those should come in this afternoon," Jones said.

He had been set to travel to St. Louis for a ceremonial bill signing event.

Parson was due to make a campaign stop in St. Charles on Thursday and square off against Democratic opponent Nicole Galloway in a debate in Columbia on Friday.

Teresa Parson often accompanies her husband to events as he travels the state. His schedule has been particularly busy as he ramps up appearances heading toward the Nov. 3 election.