Missouri gradually reopening mental health facilities to visitors

The Department of Mental Health has seen a total of 2,244 positive cases of COVID-19, including 467 residents and patients.

The hardest hit facility was the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center in Farmington, where 105 tested positive.

As of Thursday, 12 patients and five staff members have died from the disease.

There currently are no active cases among residents. DMH reports six active cases among employees.

Visiting currently is suspended in all Missouri Department of Corrections facilities.

When limited visiting has resumed, all visitors must call to schedule an appointment.

Although visiting will be increased to four days per week at most facilities, the visiting rooms will be open at only 30% capacity, with 2-hour slots, with two visitors per offender.

Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said the department is waiting to see how the COVID-19 vaccination rollout goes among staff and offenders as well as in the community before setting target dates.