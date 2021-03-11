Missouri gradually reopening mental health facilities to visitors

JEFFERSON CITY — After nearly a year in lockdown, visits are beginning to resume at Missouri’s state-run mental health facilities.
Missouri Department of Mental Health spokeswoman Debra Walker said some of the state facilities for developmentally disabled residents are already allowing face-to-face visits and contact visits with guardians and guardian-approved family members.
Other facilities, such as mental hospitals, could begin allowing visits within weeks.
“As the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Missouri has dropped to less than 5% and approximately 70-90% of our residents/patients have been vaccinated, DMH is working on allowing family visits widely within our facilities by the end of March,” Walker said.
The gradual reopening does include a caveat: All visitors must undergo a screening for the coronavirus “to ensure safety for residents/patients.”
The department’s decision came as the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said nursing home residents vaccinated against COVID-19 can get hugs again from their loved ones, and all residents may enjoy more indoor visits.
Nursing homes and similar facilities housing groups of people have been hit hard by the pandemic. Long-term care facilities represent about 1% of the U.S. population, but account for 1 in 3 deaths, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
The Department of Mental Health has seen a total of 2,244 positive cases of COVID-19, including 467 residents and patients.
The hardest hit facility was the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center in Farmington, where 105 tested positive.
As of Thursday, 12 patients and five staff members have died from the disease.
There currently are no active cases among residents. DMH reports six active cases among employees.
Visiting currently is suspended in all Missouri Department of Corrections facilities.
When limited visiting has resumed, all visitors must call to schedule an appointment.
Although visiting will be increased to four days per week at most facilities, the visiting rooms will be open at only 30% capacity, with 2-hour slots, with two visitors per offender.
Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said the department is waiting to see how the COVID-19 vaccination rollout goes among staff and offenders as well as in the community before setting target dates.
More than 5,200 inmates have signed up to get the vaccine, and nearly 4,000 have received the first dose, she said.
“Those who are eligible but initially decline vaccination remain eligible and can get vaccinated at any time. However, the rest of the offender population won’t be eligible until Phase 3, and there’s no way to know when Phase 3 will begin,” Pojmann said.
The department reports that 45 inmates have died from complications related to the virus.