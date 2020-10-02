 Skip to main content
Missouri gubernatorial forum will be Oct. 9
Parson Galloway

Democrat Nicole Galloway (left), Republican Mike Parson (right)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A forum featuring Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and his Democratic opponent, state Auditor Nicole Galloway, is back on.

The Missouri Press Association said that the forum has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. The forum also will feature Libertarian candidate Rik Combs and Green Party nominee Jerome Bauer.

The forum is not open to the public.

The forum had been scheduled for Sept. 25 but was postponed after Parson tested positive for the coronavirus. He has said he did not develop symptoms.

