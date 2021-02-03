Missouri health director fields concerns about those left behind in vaccine distribution

Williams defended the state’s vaccine rollout, which faced criticism after reports that Missouri trailed the rest of the nation in the percentage of residents who had received at least one dose.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on Jan. 24, less than 4% of Missourians had been vaccinated, compared with 5.6% nationally.

The administration has blamed reporting lags for the low ranking. As of Wednesday morning, the Missouri vaccine dashboard reported 7% of the population has been vaccinated and more than 553,000 doses have been administered. The CDC dashboard lists more than 86,000 fewer doses in Missouri.

Williams said the state has hovered around No. 10 in the rankings of lowest cases per capita for about a month. Adding antigen tests, which Missouri and 22 other states do not include in their totals, doesn’t change the ranking much, he said. The state is planning to add antigen tests to its COVID dashboard in the coming weeks.

Plans to add more detail to Missouri’s vaccine dashboard are also in the works.

Government officials said the state’s low percentage of vaccines distributed could also be blamed, in part, on a federal partnership with pharmacies.