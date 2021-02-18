Missouri health director, hospitals update St. Louis County Council on vaccine distribution

The County Council had planned to question Williams for 45 minutes Thursday, but the 5 p.m. meeting was cut short when Williams was about 30 minutes late from another meeting.

At the same meeting, representatives from the four major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, Mercy and St. Luke’s Hospital — said they together had conducted tens of thousands of vaccinations, including the inoculation of more than 60% of their workers.

The hospitals emphasized that applicants for vaccines do not have to be current patients and can register with multiple hospitals as long as they only take one appointment.

Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, said she was concerned about seniors in her majority Black district who don’t have reliable transportation or internet access.

Hospital officials said the county’s public health department is better equipped to reach into neighborhoods, and that they wanted to support those efforts. But that, too, depends on vaccine supply.

“The only chokepoint right now is just manufacturing capacity,” said Dr. Clay Dunagan, chief medical officer for BJC hospital. “The fact is we’re using every dose that comes to us pretty much within a week.”