Missouri health officials raise threat level of monkeypox

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration took another step Wednesday toward fending off the spread of monkeypox in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued an emergency order putting the virus on par with other communicable diseases, such as cholera, polio and measles.

Under the rule, any cases of monkeypox must be reported to state or local health authorities within one day of detection.

“Reporting of the monkeypox virus has not been required in the past, but due to its severity and the rapid increase in the number of cases, it is imperative for the local health authority or DHSS to be notified within one day of detection in order to take appropriate measures,” the rule says.

Monkeypox is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. It often begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, then progresses to a rash. Illness typically lasts two to four weeks. It can spread through intimate physical contact; touching personal items such as clothing or linens; skin-to-skin contact with rash, scabs or bodily fluids; or respiratory droplets spread through kissing or coughing.

The new rule follows the department’s decision last week to allocate the St. Louis County Department of Public Health 1,900 vials of a vaccine used to prevent monkeypox.

A portion of the doses will be used for close contacts of people who have had the virus, and others will be used for those who are at high risk of contracting it. The county health department said it will serve as a vaccine hub for the region, and the doses it receives may also be distributed to other parts of the state if it see increases in need.

Supply of the vaccine is limited, and the demand is expected to outpace supply, at least initially. The county has requested more doses from the state.

There are currently over 12,689 cases linked to monkeypox in the United States. There have been ten deaths linked to the current outbreak.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported 24 cases in Missouri, up from 18 last week.

“DHSS finds that there is an immediate danger to the public health, safety or welfare, which requires this emergency action,” the rule says.

The rule goes into effect Aug. 29.