Missouri hiring company to provide nurses to relieve pressure on overtaxed hospitals

JEFFERSON CITY — With coronavirus cases taxing the state’s hospitals, Missouri is hiring a private company to provide more than 700 health care workers to relieve overwhelmed doctors and nurses.

In an announcement Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson said the state will use federal stimulus funds to hire Vizient for at least the next 12 weeks to expand statewide hospital capacity.

“Staffing continues to be one of the biggest challenges right now, and we are currently doing everything we can at the state level to assist,” Parson said.

Texas-based Vizient, which has provided pandemic-related assistance in Arizona and Illinois, will deploy up to 760 additional staff members to hospitals across the state, including registered nurses, respiratory therapists, and certified nurse assistants. When fully deployed, the plan will add nearly 600 hospital beds to Missouri’s statewide bed capacity, Parson said.

A price tag for the maneuver was not provided.

“Funding is always an issue,” Parson said. “This is about taking care of Missourians. If you are sick, we are going to take care of you.”