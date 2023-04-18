JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a $2.3 billion construction spending package that could jump-start the widening of Interstate 70, retool college campuses and replace an aging youth jail in the St. Louis region.

On a voice vote, the House moved closer to forwarding the brick-and-mortar projects to the Senate with less than a month to go before the legislative session is set to end.

Senate budget writers also began their work on the nearly $50 billion operational budget Tuesday, promising changes to the House version including the restoration of money for libraries and the removal of language prohibiting state agencies from spending money on diversity and inclusion programs.

The cornerstone of the House construction budget is an $859 million line-item sought by Gov. Mike Parson to widen three busy sections of I-70, including a stretch between Wentzville and Warrenton.

Motorists have complained for years that the traffic-choked corridor across Missouri’s midsection needs to be wider than its current two lanes to handle passenger vehicles and trucks hauling freight.

The I-70 project could grow. Under a plan announced by Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, the Senate will consider a plan to widen the entire stretch to at least three lanes in each direction at a cost of $2.8 billion.

Of that amount, the state would pay $1.4 billion in revenue for the widening this year and then take out loans to pay for the remainder over 15 years at an annual cost of about $130 million.

Hough called the plan “transformative” and said the state currently has virtually no debt, meaning it is a good time to sell bonds to support the project.

The state is currently sitting on a surplus estimated at about $5 billion. And new revenue figures show the state could add another $1 billion in unspent tax receipts before the end of the fiscal year, giving budget writers even more of a cushion heading into the final weeks of the legislative session.

The spending package contains a number of wish list projects in the St. Louis area, including $20 million to the University of Missouri-St. Louis to remake the campus footprint.

The money will help pay for the creation of a more centralized academic core north of Natural Bridge Road and a health sciences campus to the south.

Similarly, St. Louis Community College would receive $21 million for new facilities at its Wildwood campus, including more space for job training in health care and technology.

The money will help the college expand its nursing program.

The Missouri National Guard will get $20 million to build a new military staging facility in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The facility will provide more storage, training and maintenance capabilities for the National Guard.

And $13 million has been set aside for a new police facility in St. Louis that includes a new 911 call center and a day care facility to help recruit and retain workers at the hard-to-staff department.

The package includes a number of smaller projects that affect the area, including a $3 million outlay to help remodel Powell Symphony Hall.

The money will help the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra fund a portion of a 65,000-square-foot expansion of the 1920s-era Grand Center building estimated to cost more than $100 million.

The Department of Social Services will receive $7.2 million to replace the aging Hogan Street Youth Facility, which houses teens who have broken the law.

A last-minute addition to the spending blueprint includes $4 million to help demolish abandoned homes and clean up trash in Kinloch, located east of Lambert St. Louis International Airport.

Lawmakers also inserted $2.7 million into the plan to repair the massive bronze doors in the Capitol, which have not been in operation for several years.

Along with an infusion of money for the state park system, the measure includes $6 million to transform a former Route 66 bridge over the Meramec River into a pedestrian and biking trail at Route 66 State Park near Eureka.

On a narrow 72-71 vote, the House added $5 million to the plan to begin developing some sections of the Rock Island Trail pedestrian path. Last year, the House endorsed $69 million for the expansion, but it was cut out of the budget by the Senate.

The former railroad line would run from Beaufort to Windsor, crossing the Gasconade and Osage rivers.

“It will be a bucket list tourist destination,” said Rep. Bruce Sassman, an Osage County Republican.

Opponents argued that the state park system has millions of dollars in maintenance needs that should be completed before a new park is developed.

The legislation is House Bill 19.