JEFFERSON CITY — The House on Tuesday gave initial approval to a plan to restrict transgender athletes and gender-related care for adolescents, leaving lawmakers with multiple proposals on the subject and fewer than five weeks to go in Missouri's annual legislative session.

Preliminary approval on a 106-45 vote followed Senate passage in March of compromise legislation on transgender health care — the result of hard-fought negotiations in which Democrats won key concessions. The Senate plan needs a vote in the House to advance to Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican.

But while the Senate plan remained in limbo in the lower chamber, the House advanced a more restrictive proposal on Tuesday. That measure still must receive another affirmative vote before advancing to the Senate for consideration — and there is no guarantee the Senate would consider it.

The Senate compromise allows current patients to continue with treatment, and contains a four-year expiration date on prohibitions of puberty blockers and hormone therapy, which would apply to future patients. The House legislation contains no such exceptions.

House Republicans could ultimately send the Senate compromise directly to Parson.

But during debate Tuesday, a Republican leader slammed the Senate's expiration date and said the upper chamber needed to approve the House bill, helping to expose a division within the Republican ranks on how to proceed.

"We want to protect our children forever, why should we have a four-year sunset?" asked Rep. Hardy Billington, R-Poplar Bluff, the majority whip.

Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, has said legislation that differs with the Senate's would face long odds in the upper chamber. The Senate isn't required to take up the House bill, and another protracted Senate debate could imperil other priorities in the closing weeks of session.

“I do think if it comes back, it has a pretty hard chance of getting done," Rowden said in March.

In the House vote on Tuesday, only two House Republicans voted no, one of them House Majority Leader Jonathan Patterson, R-Lee's Summit, who is a physician. Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, also voted against it.

Two other Republicans — Reps. Tony Lovasco of O'Fallon and Chris Brown of Kansas City — voted present. No Democrats voted for the bill; nine were absent.

The House plan sponsored by Rep. Brad Hudson, R-Cape Fair, would take effect six months from the date Parson signs it.

Hudson said six months would be "a reasonable off-ramp" for children on puberty blockers or receiving hormone therapy.

"We are trying to protect Missouri's children from unnecessary and harmful sex change drugs and surgeries," he said.

While proponents have said they are trying to protect minors from life-altering medical decisions they might later regret, opponents have characterized the push as an attack on the transgender community, part of a wave of similar legislative efforts in other red states.

Rep. Doug Clemens, D-St. Ann, said his brother's child is transgender and that "this is a complex issue that involves parents, children, advisers, counselors, physicians. We don't know better than any of those folks."

"I have a libertarian streak in me a mile wide for being a liberal," Clemens said. "You got no business in my bedroom, no business in my pants."

Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, offered an amendment that would have removed the transgender health care restrictions and replaced them with legislation to set a minimum age for firearm possession at 21.

Plocher shot down the amendment on technical grounds, and no vote was recorded.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, moved to postpone action on the bill indefinitely, which won the support of Sander, the Republican from Lone Jack.

"I just think this is a legal mess," he said.

He noted the legislation goes farther than restricting care for minors: The House version also bars gender-related care for inmates and prohibits tax deductions for transgender health care, affecting adults. It also bans Medicaid payments for gender-related surgeries, hormone therapies and puberty blockers for gender transitions.

Quade's motion failed on a 44-110 vote.

The House then gave initial approval to restrictions on transgender athletes, legislation requiring them to play on sports teams aligning with the sex on their birth certificate.

The House legislation on athletics is less restrictive than the Senate version, only applying to athletes in sixth grade and above. Legislators approved it on a 107-41 vote.

The Senate's restrictions on athletics were also scheduled for a House hearing on Tuesday night.