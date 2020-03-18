Is it enough? Missouri House OKs $40 million to fight coronavirus

JEFFERSON CITY — Hoping to squelch the spread of the coronavirus, the Missouri House approved legislation Wednesday aimed at ramping up testing for the disease and providing more protective gear for health care providers.

With most of the chamber’s 163 members sitting in their seats for much of the day’s session, the House voted to boost spending on the response by $40 million during the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30.

It includes up to $33 million in emergency federal funds and $7 million in funds freed up when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declared a statewide emergency.

The amount is double what the state had projected needing at the beginning of the week.

“There’s been a lot of thought and effort put into this number. Obviously this situation has changed day-by-day,” said Rep. Cody Smith, R-Neosho, who chairs the House Budget Committee. “We are in an urgent situation with coronavirus in Missouri.”

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting that 16 people have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 266 tests had been performed as of Wednesday morning.