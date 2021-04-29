 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri House backs bill limiting COVID-19 lawsuits
0 comments

Missouri House backs bill limiting COVID-19 lawsuits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri Capitol rwk

Missouri Capitol, during renovation in 2020. (Post-Dispatch file)

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House on Thursday advanced a bill to limit pandemic-related lawsuits, a top priority for Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

The GOP-led House gave the proposal initial approval in a voice vote.

It’s unclear if the bill will make it to the governor’s desk by lawmakers’ mid-May deadline to pass bills. The measure still needs another vote of approval in the House before it can move to the Senate for consideration.

Under the bill, business and private-property owners wouldn’t face criminal or civil liability unless they intentionally expose people to a contagious illness and people get sick.

The bill also would prevent government interference with businesses or other privately owned properties unless there’s a major infectious disease outbreak, and neither the state nor local governments could order someone to quarantine unless they’re infected.

A similar Senate-backed bill dealing with COVID-19 lawsuits failed in a House committee earlier this week.

The legislation is House Bill 1358

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports