 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missouri House backs bills against COVID-19 vaccine mandates

  • 0
Virus Outbreak US

Nurse Jody Berry draws a syringe full of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Mother's Brewing Company in Springfield, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. As the U.S. emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, Missouri is becoming a cautionary tale for the rest of the country: It is seeing an alarming rise in cases because of a combination of the fast-spreading delta variant and stubborn resistance among many people to getting vaccinated. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

 Nathan Papes

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House passed a pair of bills Tuesday pushing back against requirements for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment or to receive an organ transplant.

One of the bills would prohibit public employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations, with exceptions for nursing homes and other health care facilities that need to mandate vaccines in order to get federal funding.

The other bill would require employers to make reasonable accommodations for those with sincerely held beliefs against COVID-19 vaccines. It also would ensure those who are unvaccinated can still get unemployment benefits if they're fired for not getting the vaccine, and it would prohibit people from being disqualified for organ transplants for declining to get the COVID-19 shots.

Both bills overwhelmingly passed the Republican-led House and now advance to the Senate, where similar measures have been proposed.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson's administration has not imposed any COVID-19 vaccination requirements. But Missouri lawmakers this year have proposed more than three dozen bills pushing back against vaccination requirements from the the federal government, local officials or private employers.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News