JEFFERSON CITY — All Missouri school district buildings would be fitted with bullet-resistant doors and windows under a plan House lawmakers gave initial approval to last week.

The legislation, included in a wide-ranging public safety bill, would require bullet-resistant windows for all first-floor entryways and bullet-resistant glass "for each exterior window large enough for an intruder to enter."

The state Classroom Trust Fund would pay for the installations starting in the 2024-25 school year until completed, according to a summary of the legislation.

House lawmakers initially approved the measure Wednesday. A final vote is expected on Monday before the bill heads to the Senate.

The action was in addition to a midyear spending request by Gov. Mike Parson for $20 million earmarked for school security upgrades, which lawmakers have already approved.

The Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday the state of Missouri has also inked a contract worth up to $3.4 million to purchase an app designed to protect students and school employees during an active shooter event.

During debate on the crime bill, Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City, said Republicans were focused on fortifying schools instead of addressing the wide availability of guns in the state.

"What's next? Are we having every student go to school with a bulletproof vest?" she asked.

Republicans defeated a Democratic amendment to bar the sale of fully and semi-automatic firearms to individuals younger than 21.

Republican opponents argued the measure infringed on the Second Amendment.

A separate bill that already cleared the House includes a requirement for bleeding control kits in high-traffic areas such as auditoriums, cafeterias or gymnasiums.

The kits would include combat-grade tourniquets, bleeding control bandages, permanent markers, instructional materials and other equipment.

The bleeding control kits won't be required if the state doesn't fund the plan, and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education officials have said it would cost more than $1.5 million to provide the kits, not including replacement costs.

Rep. Donna Baringer, D-St. Louis, blasted the bill earlier this month.

“The House will legislate — and even appropriate funds — to deal with the outcome of school shootings, but we will do next to nothing to actually prevent those shootings from taking place,” Baringer said.

“I find it frustrating that we are literally more focused on putting band-aids on bullet wounds while refusing to save lives by solving the problem of gun violence.”

Democrats have filed numerous proposals aimed at limiting access to firearms for certain individuals. Republicans earlier this year sank a Baringer plan to outlaw possession of firearms in public by unsupervised minors; the restriction excluded legal game hunting.

A measure by Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, would allow police to petition a court for a “risk protection order” to remove firearms from someone deemed a danger to themselves or others.

Merideth has pushed for the change to Missouri law in the wake of a school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last October, in which the shooter's family tried to have the murder weapon confiscated prior to the shooting, according to police.

But police determined 19-year-old Orlando Harris, who shot and killed health and physical education teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, and sophomore Alexzandria Bell, 15, was legally entitled to the gun.

While a third person known to the family took possession of the gun, police said Harris eventually used it in the shooting and authorities did not initially know how Harris regained possession.

In the months before the shooting, the shooter’s family had sought mental health care for him.