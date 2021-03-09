Missouri House debates anti-vaccination rules as COVID-19 cases tumble

JEFFERSON CITY — At the same time new vaccines are helping slow the year-long spread of a deadly virus, Missouri lawmakers are being asked to relax rules on immunizations.

Under legislation sponsored by Rep. Suzie Pollock, R-Lebanon, immunization requirements would only apply to students in public schools.

The measure, which was debated in a House committee Tuesday, also would allow a student to attend school if he or she can provide evidence of acquired immunity from a disease. And, it would drop certain requirements needed for Missourians to exempt themselves and their families from immunizations.

“We need to rein in our schools and our health departments,” Pollock said.

The debate over immunizations comes after a long decline in new COVID-19 infections, tumbling death tolls and an expected increase in vaccine supply, following White House promises to provide enough vaccine for all willing U.S. adults by the end of May.

The average of new daily cases in St. Louis County fell to 136 on Monday after almost topping 850 in November; the city’s average tumbled to about 30 on Monday after almost hitting 200 in November.