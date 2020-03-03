You are the owner of this article.
Missouri House endorses plan to reduce sales taxes on tampons and pads
Missouri House endorses plan to reduce sales taxes on tampons and pads

Missouri Rep. Jim Neely, R-Cameron

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House gave preliminary approval Tuesday to legislation that will reduce the state sales tax on tampons and pads.

The proposal would set the tax rate for “feminine hygiene products” at 1.2%, down from the current rate of 4.2%, beginning Oct. 1.

The new rate would match the tax rate charged for most foods.

The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Jim Neely, R-Cameron, who is running for governor in the GOP primary against Gov. Mike Parson.

The proposal has the support of Democrats, including Rep. Gina Mitten, D-Richmond Heights, who worked with Neely to craft the plan.

Both agreed it would help make the products more affordable for women.

According to a report by the American Civil Liberties Union and the group Period Equity, 12 states and Washington, D.C., have approved laws exempting feminine hygiene products from taxes.

The proposal is projected to cost the state’s general coffers between $3 million and $4.2 million annually, according to a nonpartisan fiscal analysis.

The legislation needs one more vote in the House before moving to the Senate for further debate.

The legislation is House bills 2065 and 1306.

