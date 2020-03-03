Missouri House endorses plan to reduce sales taxes on tampons and pads

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House gave preliminary approval Tuesday to legislation that will reduce the state sales tax on tampons and pads.

The proposal would set the tax rate for “feminine hygiene products” at 1.2%, down from the current rate of 4.2%, beginning Oct. 1.

The new rate would match the tax rate charged for most foods.

The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Jim Neely, R-Cameron, who is running for governor in the GOP primary against Gov. Mike Parson.

The proposal has the support of Democrats, including Rep. Gina Mitten, D-Richmond Heights, who worked with Neely to craft the plan.

Both agreed it would help make the products more affordable for women.

According to a report by the American Civil Liberties Union and the group Period Equity, 12 states and Washington, D.C., have approved laws exempting feminine hygiene products from taxes.