Missouri House expels lawmaker accused by his children of sexual and physical abuse

JEFFERSON CITY — Six days after rejecting his letter of resignation, the Missouri House on Wednesday voted resoundingly to expel state Rep. Rick Roeber, the Kansas City-area Republican whose now-adult children testified he sexually abused them when they were minors.

"The bare minimum — the absolute floor — in my and the committee's opinion for who should be afforded the privilege to serve here, is that they've not destroyed the lives of children at any point in their past with felonious and heinous acts," said Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, the chairman of the House Ethics Committee.

Roeber was not in his seat, in a far corner of the chamber closest to the dais, when the House began considering the complaint against him on Wednesday morning. He did not speak in his defense. His office was cleaned out and his sign was removed from the door.

The vote to expel him was 153 "yes" with one member voting "present."