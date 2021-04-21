 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri House expels lawmaker accused by his children of sexual and physical abuse
0 comments
top story

Missouri House expels lawmaker accused by his children of sexual and physical abuse

{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON CITY — Six days after rejecting his letter of resignation, the Missouri House on Wednesday voted resoundingly to expel state Rep. Rick Roeber, the Kansas City-area Republican whose now-adult children testified he sexually abused them when they were minors.

"The bare minimum — the absolute floor — in my and the committee's opinion for who should be afforded the privilege to serve here, is that they've not destroyed the lives of children at any point in their past with felonious and heinous acts," said Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, the chairman of the House Ethics Committee.

Roeber was not in his seat, in a far corner of the chamber closest to the dais, when the House began considering the complaint against him on Wednesday morning. He did not speak in his defense. His office was cleaned out and his sign was removed from the door.

The vote to expel him was 153 "yes" with one member voting "present."

Roeber had tried to resign last week in what Rep. Richard Brown, D-Kansas City, the top Democrat on the House Ethics Committee, said Thursday was an attempt to "escape" accountability before the entire Missouri House.

Roeber narrowly won election to his Lee's Summit seat after his children's allegations were published by the Kansas City Star.

"The representative we are moving to expel has spent the vast majority of his life avoiding accountability for his part in creating this chaos in his own family," Fitzwater said. "His denials, even though he can't remember large swaths of those years he's accused of sexual and habitual physical abuse, we found to be lacking sincerity and largely untruthful."

The Ethics Committee's report, released Monday, states Roeber sexually abused two of his children when they were 9 and 5, respectively, and that he attempted to abuse the children other times. The report also says Roeber physically and mentally abused his children.

The report said the committee confirmed, with records and testimony, one of Roeber's children disclosed sexual abuse by Roeber to authorities in 1993, and that a second child disclosed sexual abuse in 2001.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The resolution expelling Roeber orders him to pay $1,574 in investigative costs.

It says the committee found Roeber "to be combative, defensive, and defiant, and the testimony of Respondent (Roeber), in all material respects related to the investigation, to be not credible."

The report found Roeber’s conduct could be subject to criminal charges and that the state’s child welfare system had failed his children.

Roeber's expulsion is the first in the Missouri House since 1865, when the chamber expelled a Callaway County lawmaker accused of being a secessionist.

The House in January voted against expelling state Rep. Wiley Price, D-St. Louis, instead censuring him after he refused to resign in response to allegations he had sex with a Capitol intern and tried to cover it up.

Rick Roeber

Rep. Rick Roeber, R-Lee’s Summit
0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports