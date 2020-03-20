Missouri House member tests positive for coronavirus
JEFFERSON CITY — A member of the House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19, Republican and Democratic House leaders announced Friday evening.

"We are still working to notify members and staff that might have been in contact with the member and have requested all employees stay out of the Capitol for at least the next 10 days," the announcement said.

"While we learn more and work closely with DHSS (Department of Health and Social Services) to take every precaution necessary, we keep this member and their family in our thoughts and prayers in their battle to return back to health."

The bipartisan announcement was tweeted by House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, at 6 p.m. Friday.

No other details were provided.

