Missouri House moving to increase voting requirements, raise bar for initiative petitions

It would also add some restrictions, including photo ID requirements for regular voting. The House voted to reconsider the legislation after noticing errors in the language.

A separate piece of legislation focusing on the photo ID requirements passed the House earlier in the session.

House Democratic leaders said during a press conference Thursday the legislation could disenfranchise voters who don't have access to the documents necessary to get an ID.

Merideth also said conversation around the issue could confuse voters and discourage those without current ID to vote with a provisional ballot, which would still be allowed.

House Republican leadership spoke in favor of the proposals. "I think some of the changes that we're attempting to make are good changes. Good changes for the public, good changes for everyone," House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, said of the election-related legislation moving through the House. "The Senate will now make the decision what they think is substantive in our bills that we sent over."