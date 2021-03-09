Missouri House passes bill to allow guns on public transit

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House on Monday gave final approval to a proposal that would allow Missourians to carry guns on public transit.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Adam Schnelting, R-St. Charles, allows concealed carry permit holders to bring firearms on publicly funded transportation systems. The proposal would not apply to Amtrak trains.

The legislation passed with a vote of 124-32.

Schnelting said the legislation helps protect Second Amendment rights and allows for self-defense.

Rep. Wiley Price, D-St. Louis, told Schnelting that people suffering from mental illness often take public transit, and he asked what would happen if a legal gun carrier, unprepared for that situation, felt threatened and pulled a gun on a crowded and bumpy bus.

“What do you think the chances are somebody else in the general public gets hurt if we pass a law like this?” Price asked.