JEFFERSON CITY — House lawmakers on Monday torpedoed a plan to increase the state's electioneering buffer from 25 to 50 feet amid concerns over safety and freedom of speech.

Rep. Peggy McGaugh, R-Carrollton, said county clerks had sought a 100-foot buffer and that a compromise for a 50-foot line had been reached.

Current state law prohibits exit polling, surveying, sampling, electioneering and other activities within 25 feet of the polling place's outer door closest to the polls.

McGaugh said the concern was mainly with overzealous canvassers gathering signatures for petitions. Her legislation added "circulating initiative or referendum petitions" to the list of prohibited behaviors close to polling places.

But Rep. Brian Seitz, a Branson Republican, said he has had a supporter stationed at every polling place for every primary and general election.

"If we were at 50 feet, it would put us in the middle of parking lots, in the middle of side roads, and it would be very difficult to reach the voters with that last-minute appeal," Seitz said.

Rep. Tony Lovasco, an O'Fallon Republican, said at many polling places in his district, 50 feet "would be in the middle of the street" and would effectively ban electioneering at polling places.

"Courts have ruled we can set limited restrictions on time, place and manner, but we can't eliminate speech," he said.

Lawmakers voted 106-24, with 25 voting present, against the wider buffer.

The buffer extension had been included in a wide-ranging amendment McGaugh offered to an unrelated elections bill. That bill, sponsored by Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway, R-Festus, seeks to reinstitute Missouri's presidential preference primary for 2024.

The nonbinding primary had been held along with party caucuses, used to select the delegates who go to each party’s nominating convention.

But lawmakers voted to toss the contest last year. Opponents have said the switch will reduce voter involvement because fewer people participate in caucuses.

Proponents of killing the primary, such as Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, have said the state would save millions of dollars in election administration costs.

The chair and vice chair of the Missouri Republican Party, as well as the chair of the state Democratic Party, have voiced support for reinstating the primary.

House legislators supported an amendment on an 84-57 vote moving the presidential preference primary from March to the April municipal elections.

The plan needs one more affirmative House vote to advance to the Senate for consideration. The legislative session ends May 12.

The legislation is House Bill 267.