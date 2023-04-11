JEFFERSON CITY — The House on Tuesday began debate on a plan to restrict gender-related care for adolescents, with fewer than five weeks to go in Missouri's annual legislative session.

Debate followed Senate passage in March of compromise legislation on transgender health care — the result of hard-fought negotiations in which Democrats won key concessions.

But on Tuesday, the House took up its own proposal, which had previously cleared the House General Laws Committee.

The Senate and House plans contain key differences: The Senate compromise allows current patients to continue with treatment, and contains a four-year expiration date on puberty blocker and hormone therapy prohibitions that would apply to future patients. The House legislation contains no such exceptions.

Republicans could avoid another protracted debate in the Senate — which would imperil other priorities in the closing weeks — if they accept the upper chamber's compromise without changes, sending it to Gov. Mike Parson.

But during debate Tuesday, the majority party whip slammed the Senate's expiration date and said the upper chamber needed to approve the House bill, helping to expose a division within the Republican ranks on how to proceed.

The Senate compromise under fire was scheduled for a House committee hearing later Tuesday.

"We want to protect our children forever, why should be have a four-year sunset?" asked Rep. Hardy Billington, R-Poplar Bluff, the Republican whip.

Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, has signaled House-approved legislation that differs with the Senate's would face long odds in the upper chamber.

“I do think if it comes back, it has a pretty hard chance of getting done," Rowden said in March.

The House plan sponsored by Rep. Brad Hudson, R-Cape Fair, would take effect six months from the date Gov. Mike Parson signs it.

Hudson said six months would be "a reasonable off-ramp" for children on puberty blockers or receiving hormone therapy.

"We are trying to protect Missouri's children from unnecessary and harmful sex change drugs and surgeries," he said.

While proponents have said they are trying to protect minors from life-altering medical decisions they might later regret, opponents have characterized the push as an attack on the transgender community, part of a wave of similar legislative efforts in other red states.

Rep. Ian Mackey, a St. Louis County Democrat, said during debate that many legislators might agree with Hudson philosophically, "but you know the harm it causes and you're decent people and so you don't promote it and you don't push it forward.

"Pick a side," Mackey told House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres. "This is not what businesses in our state want. This is not what businesses who are trying to come to our state want."

The House was also expected to debate restrictions on transgender athletes Tuesday, requiring them to play on sports teams aligning with the sex on their birth certificate.

The House legislation on athletics is less restrictive than the Senate version, only applying to athletes in sixth grade and above. The Senate's restrictions on athletics were also scheduled for a House hearing on Tuesday night.