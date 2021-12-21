Missouri hunters harvest five elk in second year of state hunt

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri hunters killed five elk this year as part of the state’s second annual elk hunt.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said hunters harvested three elk during the firearms portion of the season, which ran Dec. 11-19. An archery portion ran Oct. 16-24 with two elk harvested.

Five Missouri hunters were selected for elk permits through a random drawing.

Last year’s inaugural elk hunt ended with all five hunters harvesting bull elk during the firearms portion. No elk were taken during the 2020 archery portion.

“We couldn’t be more excited for these five hunters,” said MDC Deer and Elk Biologist Aaron Hildreth. “After a decade of restoration efforts, the hard work these hunters put in was rewarded with five truly magnificent bulls. This is a conservation success story, and Missourians can be proud of the healthy, growing elk herd we have in our state.”