Missouri hunters harvest five elk in second year of state hunt

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri hunters killed five elk this year as part of the state’s second annual elk hunt.
The Missouri Department of Conservation said hunters harvested three elk during the firearms portion of the season, which ran Dec. 11-19. An archery portion ran Oct. 16-24 with two elk harvested.
Five Missouri hunters were selected for elk permits through a random drawing.
Last year’s inaugural elk hunt ended with all five hunters harvesting bull elk during the firearms portion. No elk were taken during the 2020 archery portion.
“We couldn’t be more excited for these five hunters,” said MDC Deer and Elk Biologist Aaron Hildreth. “After a decade of restoration efforts, the hard work these hunters put in was rewarded with five truly magnificent bulls. This is a conservation success story, and Missourians can be proud of the healthy, growing elk herd we have in our state.”
Elk are a native species in Missouri but were hunted to extinction in the state through unregulated hunting during the late 1800s.
More than 100 elk were reintroduced to the Ozarks starting in 2011. The state now has more than 200 elk in a range that includes parts of Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties.
Elk can weigh up to 800 pounds and run as fast as 45 miles per hour. By comparison, a white-tail deer averages about 100 to 150 pounds depending on the season and can run at up to 30 miles per hour.
Officials said the limited elk season was planned to begin after the animal’s population reached certain size and growth goals.