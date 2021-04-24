Missouri, Illinois to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri and Illinois are resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.
The state of Missouri made the announcement Friday night in a tweet in response to U.S. health officials lifting an 11-day pause on the single-dose vaccine.
The state said that providers with J&J vaccine in stock can immediately begin administering it and that shipments from the federal government will resume next week. Just over 105,000 doses of J&J had been administered in Missouri before the pause.
The Illinois Department of Public Health made its announcement in a statement Friday. It said Illinois had been allocated about 760,000 doses of the vaccine before its use was paused, and about 290,000 doses had been administered.
The federal government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.
But ultimately, federal health officials decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.
