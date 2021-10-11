Missouri inmate says his faith in system waning as his innocence hearing is repeatedly delayed

One of those appeals led to the Missouri Supreme Court disqualifying all judges in Jackson County from hearing the case. The court instead appointed Senior Judge James Welsh, who has set an evidentiary hearing for Nov. 8.

In his interview with CBS journalist Erin Moriarty, Strickland said the “roadblocks” to getting in court have seemed “endless.”

“It hurts; I can’t get that 43 back,” Strickland said of the years he has been imprisoned. “There’s nothing that they could do to make that right. My whole life is a memory of prison. I don’t know anything else.”

CBS also interviewed Eric Wesson, who is expected to testify during Strickland’s evidentiary hearing. Publisher of The Call, Kansas City’s Black newspaper, Wesson said the lone eyewitness to the murders twice tried to publicly recant her identification of him.

“She wanted to right or correct that wrong,” Wesson told The Star last month.

In an investigation published in September 2020, The Star reported that, for decades, two men who pleaded guilty in the killings swore Strickland was not with them and two other accomplices during the murders. The testimony of the only eyewitness was paramount in the case against Strickland, but she later tried to recant, The Star reported.