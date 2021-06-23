Missouri judge strikes down Medicaid expansion

The decision marked the first test of the Legislature’s refusal to comply with the ballot initiative in which 53% of voters decided that Medicaid should cover adults between the ages of 19 and 65 with incomes below 138% of the poverty level.

Opponents of the expansion argued proponents should have included a funding mechanism in their ballot language.

The lawsuit filed by Autumn Stultz, Melinda Hille and Stephanie Doyle asked the court to make it clear that they can sign up for benefits beginning July 1, regardless if there is funding for the expansion.

“Regardless of whether there is funding available (there is) to pay for coverage, plaintiffs and other similarly situated individuals are entitled to enroll in the MO HealthNet program on July 1, 2021,” court filings say.

Doyle, of St. Louis, is a single mother of three children who earns $12 per hour working full time. The lawsuit says she struggles with severe eczema and needs two medications for the ailment “but is unable to afford them without health coverage.”

Hille, of Fenton, is unable to work because of medical conditions and earns less than 100% of the federal poverty level, the lawsuit says.

