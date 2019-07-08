JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit a Democrat filed last year accusing Gov. Mike Parson's administration of breaking the Sunshine Law by charging thousands of dollars for a cache of records.
Elad Gross, a Democrat running for attorney general, sued Parson's office in October after the administration said Gross would have to pay $3,618 before the office processed his 54-point open-records request, which dealt with records relating to former Gov. Eric Greitens.
Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce said Monday Parsons' administration, under Missouri law, had the discretion to charge or waive fees.
State law says "documents may be furnished without charge or at a reduced charge when the the public governmental body determines that waiver or reduction of the fee is in the public interest."
"Under the plain language of the statute, the legislature clearly and unambiguously indicated the fee waiver or reduction ... is permissive and not mandatory," Joyce wrote.
"Thus, the statute confers on the Governor's Office the discretion to waive costs associated with the sunshine law when it determines the request is in the public interest."
The bill Parson's office charged was based on an estimated 90.46 hours of staff time to process the request, at $40 per hour.
Joyce said the Sunshine Law "plainly authorizes" research fees, and that Gross had provided "no factual allegations to support there is a violation of the law."
The ruling also says the governor's office could charge fees for "necessary attorney review time."
"Research, within the plain meaning of the word, includes efforts by an attorney to review documents for responsiveness, privilege, and work product," Joyce said.
Gross said the ruling could dramatically increase the costs of Sunshine requests.
Joyce also said Parson's office did not violate the law when officials said they would need 120 business days to process the request, and said the fact that some redacted documents Gross received in response to a separate open-records request did not violate the law.
"Gross' petition pleads no facts to support even the inference that the Governor's Office engaged in any conduct to knowingly or purposefully violate the Sunshine Law," Joyce said.
"Courts routinely strike or dismiss threadbare, speculative, and conjectural allegations of conspiracy."
Gross said Monday he was debating whether to pay the $3,618 or appeal the case. He said if he were to pay the fee, the funds would not come from his campaign account.
"I'm trying to keep the campaign separate from litigation," he said.