Missouri keeping state parks open during outbreak

JEFFERSON CITY — If you want to camp during a global pandemic, pitch your tent or park your RV in Missouri.

Unlike California, Illinois and North Carolina, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is keeping state parks open.

If you do decide to head to the outdoors, however, the department is attempting to keep human interaction with rangers and other park workers to a minimum.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Missouri Department of Natural Resources announces Missouri State Parks will temporarily close visitor centers, park offices and site offices to walk-in foot traffic through April 30,” the department said in an announcement.

State park workers will be on-site to answer questions and sign in campers. Signs will direct visitors to restrooms and other services.

And, the department noted, campers should pack extra soap or hand sanitizer.

The changes went into effect Friday in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

"We've basically limited our walk-in traffic to our indoor spaces," said Missouri State Parks Director Mike Sutherland.

Along with campgrounds, all day-use areas, boat ramps and trails remain open, but, in accordance with state and federal recommendations, officials say groups should be limited to a maximum of 10 people.

“While outdoor spaces are well suited to increased social distance and fresh air can help relieve stress associated with COVID-19, visitors should take the following actions to ensure visits to Missouri state parks are as safe and enjoyable as possible,” the department said.