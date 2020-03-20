Missouri lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY — A 79-year-old state lawmaker from the Kansas City area has tested positive for COVID-19, leaders of the Missouri House announced Friday.

Although he was not identified in the joint statement by Republican and Democratic officials, multiple sources confirmed it is Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview.

Runions was not in the Capitol this week as the House worked on budget matters before adjourning on Wednesday. The House has no set schedule to return because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

He was in the Capitol the previous week.

In the statement, House leaders urged all employees to stay out of the Capitol for at least the next 10 days.

The Senate also is not meeting and staff members have been working remotely.

The governor’s office and the lieutenant governor’s office remain open on the second floor of the Capitol.

Cleaning crews are scheduled to cleanse Runions’ office in the coming days.

“While we learn more and work closely with (the Department of Health and Senior Services) to take every precaution necessary, we keep this member and their family in our thoughts and prayers in their battle to return back to health," the House statement says.

Runions represents Jackson and Cass Counties. He was elected to his first two-year term in November 2012.

He was an electrician for 42 years and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 124. He served on the Grandview City Council for seven years and was an adviser for the Kansas City Port Authority.

