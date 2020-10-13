Missouri lawmaker who had COVID-19 says he’s nearly recovered

JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri lawmaker who contracted COVID-19 a month ago says he nearly has his strength back after the experience.
Rep. Hardy Billington, 67, was hospitalized for three days after he tested positive on Sept. 14.
Billington, a Republican who represents parts of Butler and Dunklin counties, was the third member of the House to publicly report he had caught the virus, which has killed more than 2,400 Missourians this year.
The freshman lawmaker who is seeking a second, two-year term said he has “about 98% of his strength back.”
Lawmakers cut short their regular session this spring as the pandemic began spreading in Missouri. They returned for other business during the summer, including the annual veto session in mid-September.
Billington did not attend the one-day session.
Billington called the experience “tough.”
“We are so blessed in this country that sometimes we don’t think about our blessings from God. Such as good health, freedom to go anywhere at any time and do anything. This virus has really restrained people from doing things they have a passion for doing. We need to continue to do all the things to protect ourselves, but we should not be afraid,” he said.
Billington was the third lawmaker to publicly announce he had tested positive. Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview, also was hospitalized during the spring. Rep. Tommie Pierson Jr., a north St. Louis County Democrat, also tested positive.
A number of members of the House and Senate also quarantined during small breakouts in the Capitol.
At least seven members of the House legislative staff and one Senate staffer also tested positive.
A total of 1,842 state employees have tested positive, including four in Gov. Mike Parson’s office, as well as the governor and his wife, Teresa.
The Missouri Office of Administration said seven state workers have died from the virus, including four at the Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.