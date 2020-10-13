Missouri lawmaker who had COVID-19 says he’s nearly recovered

JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri lawmaker who contracted COVID-19 a month ago says he nearly has his strength back after the experience.

Rep. Hardy Billington, 67, was hospitalized for three days after he tested positive on Sept. 14.

Billington, a Republican who represents parts of Butler and Dunklin counties, was the third member of the House to publicly report he had caught the virus, which has killed more than 2,400 Missourians this year.

The freshman lawmaker who is seeking a second, two-year term said he has “about 98% of his strength back.”

Lawmakers cut short their regular session this spring as the pandemic began spreading in Missouri. They returned for other business during the summer, including the annual veto session in mid-September.

Billington did not attend the one-day session.

Billington called the experience “tough.”