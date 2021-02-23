Missouri lawmakers again trying to pull plug on wind energy line

The Missouri Supreme Court earlier ruled that Grain Belt be granted public utility status because the $2.3 billion project is in the public interest.

The long-running opposition to the Grain Belt Express comes as some Republicans tried to blame clean energy for the power meltdown that hit Texas after the last week’s storm.

Unprotected wind turbines froze and solar farms were hobbled by cloud cover and snow, but there also were massive problems with the operation of Texas’ electrical grid, which also relies on natural gas and coal for energy production.

Invenergy spokeswoman Beth Conley said the “urgent electricity reliability concerns” of last week serve as an example of why the project should move forward.

“Had Grain Belt been in operation last week, outages in places like Kansas City and Springfield could have been avoided. That’s how shortsighted this legislation really is,” Conley said. “Now more than ever, Missouri’s economy needs this billion-dollar project to proceed and families and businesses need the reliability and utility savings Grain Belt Express will deliver.”

Grain Belt is expected to cross the property of 570 Missouri landowners, stretching across more than 200 miles and eight northern counties.