Missouri lawmakers heading back to Jefferson City at end of the month

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers will return to the capital city on April 27, House and Senate Republican leaders said Wednesday in a joint news release.

The Legislature, besides returning briefly last week to approve a $6 billion emergency spending package, has not met to debate legislation since mid-March, as concerns over the novel coronavirus intensified.

Lawmakers face a May 8 constitutional deadline to approve the state’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

It was not clear from the Wednesday statement whether lawmakers would take up anything besides the spending plan when they return.

House Speaker Elijah Haahr, House Majority Leader Rob Vescovo, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz and Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden in a joint statement acknowledged the Legislature’s “constitutional obligation” to approve a budget by May 8.