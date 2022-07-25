Missouri lawmakers join call for lifting tariffs on Moroccan phosphate fertilizer products

Four members of the Missouri congressional delegation, including Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Town and Country, recently called on President Joe Biden to invoke his authority to waive tariffs imposed on fertilizer products from Morocco.

The move is a response to the escalating price of fertilizer following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Russia, the target of western sanctions, is the world’s largest exporter of fertilizers.

Other Missourians signing the letter, dated July 14, were Reps. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio; Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth; and Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville. In all, 31 members of Congress signed the letter.

Graves said on his farm, they previously were paying $400 a ton for anhydrous ammonia, and this year it was $1,500 a ton, which he said is hard to keep up with as harvest is right around the corner.

The 19% tariff on phosphate fertilizers from Morocco was imposed in 2021 in response to a petition by Mosaic Co. The Tampa, Florida-based company alleged Morocco and Russia unfairly subsidize sales of phosphorus on the global market.

The lawmakers also called on the administration to place a moratorium on any new duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizer from Trinidad and Tobago.

Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins said he believes removing tariffs and decreasing fertilizer prices could be essential.

“If you look at costs overall for farmers and what our production costs are going to be, everyone needs to have a fantastic harvest to make this thing pencil out,” Hawkins said.

Includes reporting from the St. Joseph News-Press, Mo. (TNS)