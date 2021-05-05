 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri lawmakers pass bill to close public records
0 comments

Missouri lawmakers pass bill to close public records

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
House Chamber rwk

The Missouri House chamber won't be available to Gov. Mike Parson for the annual State of the State speech because of the virus; instead, he will speak today from the Senate chamber.

JEFFERSON CITY  — The Missouri House voted 154-1 on Wednesday to pass a bill limiting public access to a number of government records.

If signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, the measure would allow Missouri government agencies to close off public access to people’s addresses and phone numbers provided for mailing lists.

Government bodies ranging from the Legislature to city councils could block public access to building security plans, and utility usage records could be closed.

More broadly, the bill would give a 30-day deadline for people to pay once they receive a bill for the estimated cost to get public records, although requests could be resubmitted.

Public bodies would have to give 72-hour notice if the office is going to be closed for an extended period of time, a change pitched after many public offices shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure includes some provisions that would increase government transparency and access to public records.

Under the bill, defendants facing extended jail time wouldn’t have to pay for the police report and other public records on their own case.

Another provision would require government agencies that offer lending services to report data on those loans and credits to the state auditor for public review.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports