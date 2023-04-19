JEFFERSON CITY — The former head of the Missouri Lottery left her post last year, but Republican lawmakers aren’t done battling over her tenure.

After stripping funding for advertising from the Lottery in recent years, members of the House Budget Committee heard testimony Wednesday on a proposal that would bar Lottery officials from working or lobbying for companies that do business with the state agency.

The measure is a response to former Director May Scheve Reardon, who left the top job at the Lottery in July to take a job with a company that sells materials related to the Lottery’s lucrative scratch off ticket business.

Under legislation sponsored by Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, employees of the Lottery and members of the Lottery commission would be barred from going to work for a company that does business with the Lottery for two years. Similarly, it would bar employees and commissioners from lobbying on behalf of a company for two years.

“It puts in place a gift ban for any employee of the Lottery and their immediate families,” Deaton added.

The framework is similar to a lobbying ban that requires lawmakers to wait two years before they can jump into the lobbying ranks like dozens of their former colleagues who roam the corridors of the Capitol on behalf of clients during the annual legislative session.

“Former employees of the Lottery have gone to work for vendors,” Deaton said. “I think we have to have the highest standards.”

The proposal is another salvo at the Lottery by the GOP-controlled House Budget Committee, where Deaton serves as vice-chairman.

In 2021, for example, budget writers reduced a $1.5 million advertising budget to $400,000. Last year, they cut the remaining funds.

Reardon, a former Democratic lawmaker who served as lottery chief for 13 years, left the job to take a governmental affairs position with Canada-based Pollard Banknote, which is a supplier of scratch-off games and other services.

State contracting records show Pollard received about $10 million in state payments for work it has done for the lottery during Reardon’s tenure. Reardon called them a “minor” contractor in the Missouri Lottery’s operation when she took the new job.

Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, questioned why the proposal focuses solely on the Lottery when other state agencies also have employees dealing with major contracts.

“It does feel like this targets Lottery in a very specific way compared to other departments,” Merideth said.

The House action, however, may not go anywhere this legislative session.

On Tuesday, the Senate signaled it’s not on board with the crackdown on the Lottery when members of the Appropriations Committee added $7.6 million into the Lottery’s budget for advertising in the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The Lottery, meanwhile, has hired a new director.

In November, Lester Elder took the job after spending three decades in the Missouri Highway Patrol, including as director of the agency’s gaming enforcement division from 2006-11.

After leaving the department, Elder became chief administrator of the Missouri Department of Revenue’s Compliance and Investigation Bureau, overseeing criminal and administrative investigations, as well as duties related to budget, legislation and policy development.

Deaton said Elder has been helpful in crafting the legislation.

The legislation is House Bill 1171.