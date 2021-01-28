Missouri lawmakers to get pay hikes after time runs out on push to block them

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers are on track to receive a pay raise for the first time in 14 years, despite a majority of House members voting Thursday to block the increase.
With the Senate adjourning for the weekend Thursday without taking up the measure, the phased-in 5% salary hike will begin July 1. The second half will kick in July 1, 2022.
Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, scolded his colleagues, saying the action in the House was not needed because the Senate had no plans to block the raises.
“This is just theater. This is terrible,” said Basye, who supported the increases.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who also will see his paycheck grow, said he backs the raises.
"The reality of it is, you've got to have a way to get good people up here to get good representation. I think you miss a lot of talent that would be very worthwhile to be up here in state government," Parson told reporters during a press conference Thursday.
“I don’t think anybody wants to live in a world where the only people that can serve in the Legislature are people who have personal wealth," said Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia. “There needs to be a diverse group of folks who are here."
In November, the Citizens’ Commission on Compensation for Elected Officials approved a report calling for the raises to be spread over two years.
In Missouri, raises for elected officials are determined by the independent panel. But the Legislature has the power to stop the pay hikes, as long as it acts by a Feb. 1 deadline.
The House voted 97-11 to nullify the raises.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, was among 41 members who voted “present," saying it was a conflict of interest for him to weigh in on his own pay.
“We’re voting on our salaries," Merideth said. "That is inappropriate."
The sponsor of the legislation to block the raises said lawmakers shouldn’t be giving themselves a raise when their constituents are struggling.
“We’re talking about the people’s money here,” said Rep. Andrew McDaniel, R-Caruthersville. “The nerve of us wanting to spend money on ourselves when they are having trouble putting food on their table.”
But others said the boost was needed after 14 years without a change in lawmakers' base salary of $35,915, plus a daily expense check and mileage.
“You ought to be able to attract good people to this job… and you don’t do it on $35,915 per year,” said Rep. Bill Kidd, R-Buckner.
Rep. Steve Butz, D-St. Louis, who supported the increased pay, said those who don’t want the raise don’t have to take the added money.
“You are free to donate back your raise to the state… or pick another charity of your choice,” Butz said.
The raises will cost the state an estimated $210,000 per year in both fiscal years. Parson would see an increase of about $7,000, bringing the salary for the state’s highest ranking official to $140,512.
That would put the governor’s salary closer to his higher-paid counterparts in Illinois, Arkansas and Kentucky.
Members of the House and Senate, who are now paid $35,915, would see 2.5% raises over the next two years, bringing their pay to $37,711.
That level of pay is in the middle of what surrounding states pay legislators. Illinois, for example, pays its members $65,800, while Nebraska pays $12,000. Kansas and Kentucky pay lawmakers on a per day basis based on when they are meeting in the Capitol.
In St. Louis, members of the Board of Aldermen are paid $37,000 a year, plus $4,200 in expenses. Members of the St. Louis County Council are paid $20,000 a year; the chair is paid an additional $4,000.
The legislation is House Committee Resolution 7.