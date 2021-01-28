Missouri lawmakers to get pay hikes after time runs out on push to block them

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers are on track to receive a pay raise for the first time in 14 years, despite a majority of House members voting Thursday to block the increase.

With the Senate adjourning for the weekend Thursday without taking up the measure, the phased-in 5% salary hike will begin July 1. The second half will kick in July 1, 2022.

Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, scolded his colleagues, saying the action in the House was not needed because the Senate had no plans to block the raises.

“This is just theater. This is terrible,” said Basye, who supported the increases.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who also will see his paycheck grow, said he backs the raises.

"The reality of it is, you've got to have a way to get good people up here to get good representation. I think you miss a lot of talent that would be very worthwhile to be up here in state government," Parson told reporters during a press conference Thursday.