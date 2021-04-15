Missouri lawmakers vow to do ‘whatever we can’ after former students describe abuse

Under the measures, no government agency would be allowed to regulate or control the content of a school’s religious curriculum or the ministry of a school sponsored by a church or religious organization.

James Griffey, of California, told senators he was a student at Agape from 1998 until he graduated in 2001.

His first night there, he said, he was punched in the face and head-butted after saying the word “gosh” twice when he couldn’t do all the pushups he was ordered to do. It took three other staff members to get the man off him, he said.

“That happened in ’98,” Griffey said. In recent months, he has worked with a nationwide podcast that interviews survivors of such programs.

“We’ve spoken to a lot of Agape boys,” he said. “And we went to interview a kid that left less than a year ago, and he was expressing these same things that were going on, these restraints for hours at a time, being held down, kids being thrown around, kids being hit.” Other boys that left in recent years told the same stories, he said.