 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri mayor to stay in office after recall effort over masks
0 comments

Missouri mayor to stay in office after recall effort over masks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pandemic restrictions fuel recall efforts on fall ballots

Brian Steele, Mayor of Nixa, is seen next to one of his campaign signs in Nixa, Missouri on Oct. 21,2021. Steele is facing a recall election on November 2 as a local conservative group has taken issue with some of the cities COVID-19 measures taken in the past year. (AP Photo/Bruce E. Stidham)

 Bruce E. Stidham - STIDZ Media

NIXA, Mo. — A southwestern Missouri mayor who became the subject of a recall effort for imposing a mask mandate to try and slow the spread of COVID-19 will remain in office.

Only about a quarter of voters in Nixa on Tuesday supported the recall of Mayor Brian Steele, KYTV, the NBC affiliate serving Springfield, Missouri, reported. He can serve the remainder of his term, which expires in April 2023.

The recall effort in Nixa, a town of about 21,000 residents 14 miles south of Springfield, came after Steele issued an executive order in 2020 to require masks. Supporters of the recall argued the city council should make that decision, not the mayor.

The mandate had already expired this summer when a group opposed to the mandate gathered enough signatures to trigger the recall vote. Steele was among several elected officials across the country facing similar recall efforts over mask mandates and COVID-protocols.

“Based on the facts we knew at that time, I don’t think I would have done anything different than I would now,” Steele said. “I had the support of my entire city council. Almost all of them were out there today at the polls helping me out. That shows that we made the decision that needed to be made at that time.”

Recall committee member Skipp Phipps said that despite the defeat, the recall still sends a message that Nixa needs “representatives that will involve and listen to the people.”

0 comments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News