Missouri offering tax extensions to St. Louis flood victims

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration will grant tax extensions to assist Missouri individuals and businesses impacted by the recent flooding.

In a move that mirrors an extension by the Internal Revenue Service, the Missouri Department of Revenue said it too was postponing certain deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area.

The extension applies to deadlines after July 24 but before Nov. 15. It extends those deadlines to Nov. 15.

The announcement came two days after President Joe Biden approved Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration after heavy rains pounded the St. Louis area and caused widespread flooding.

The declaration, which addresses flooding between July 25 and 28, allows eligible residents in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County to apply for federal aid for “temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other qualifying expenses as a result of the flooding and storms.”

Cities, counties and eligible nonprofits also will be able to apply for federal reimbursement for infrastructure damage and emergency response costs.

The public assistance applications will be open to entities in St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery counties.

Revenue officials say Missouri taxpayers requesting an extension should note the following on their returns when filed: “July 2022 flood extension.”

If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from DOR that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the phone number on the notice to have DOR abate the penalty.