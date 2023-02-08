JEFFERSON CITY — State officials say they’ve uncovered a $118 million tax scam that could have resulted in the loss of millions of dollars in revenue.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, which oversees the state’s tax collections, a fraudulent scheme was discovered when a flood of fake tax payments flooded the state’s tax payment system in late January.

“Fraudsters attempted to make fake income tax payments from fake bank accounts in the hopes that the overages would trigger a refund in the DOR’s payment system,” said Revenue spokeswoman Anne Marie Moy.

Moy said the incident is not limited to Missouri. Similar scams have been carried out in other states.

“The diligent work of the Department’s Taxation Division staff ensured that no Missouri taxpayer money was lost. This has been reported to law enforcement,” Moy added.

The incident was first noticed publicly when the state’s Daily General Revenue Report showed a massive spike in payments, artificially inflating the totals in the report.

Nationally, the U.S. Department of Justice has prosecuted a number of tax-related cases, including one Monday in Florida where a tax preparer received a three-year prison sentence for filing false and fraudulent income tax returns worth an estimated $1.6 million.

In 2021, an unregistered tax preparer from St. Louis admitted filing about 28 false tax returns for clients, prosecutors said.

Lakisha Smith, 39, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to two counts of tax fraud.

From 2013-2016, Smith reported false income and withholdings on the returns to boost returns, then took a payment of up to $2,500 from those refunds, prosecutors said. She was not registered with the IRS and did not sign the returns as the preparer, they said.