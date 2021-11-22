Missouri police ask GOP legislators to amend act blocking federal gun laws

It also proposes clarifying which weapons-related federal crimes local police are allowed to help enforce. The current law allows them to help enforce gun restrictions that are similar to those in Missouri law, as long as those charges are “merely ancillary” to another criminal charge — wording that police groups have called vague.

“It is our desire to protect the rights of ALL Missourians while protecting officers from frivolous civil litigation related to the continued joint endeavors with our federal partners,” the association wrote. “We look forward to working with you and your fellow lawmakers to address some clarifications in the law and eliminate those unintended consequences without derailing the intent of SAPA.”

MPCA director Robert Shockey, who is Arnold police chief, declined to be interviewed about the requests.

Parson has indicated he’s open to amending the law, which was upheld in Cole County court this year in a case now being appealed to the state Supreme Court. One of the sponsors, Sen. Eric Burlison of Battlefield, appears to have discussed concerns with the police chiefs association.

In an email obtained by The Star, a Burlison staffer wrote to Shockey on Oct. 7 asking him to summarize some of his concerns “so we can properly address” them.