Missouri politicians denounce violent Trump supporters storming U.S. Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY — Many elected officials were quick to condemn a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election results.

The D.C. National Guard had been activated, members of Congress were sheltering in place, and one person had been shot, the Associated Press was reporting Wednesday afternoon.

Missouri Republicans criticized the marauders.

One of the most forceful GOP statements came from U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, one of only two Republicans in the state's congressional delegation — the other being U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt — who said they wouldn't object to President-elect Joe Biden's win.

"The violent riots we are seeing right now are despicable and have no place in our nation," Wagner said. "The President needs to take decisive action immediately to stop this seditious behavior. These riots are nothing more than an attempt to disrupt our democratic process. While I am safe, I am praying for all those in harm’s way."