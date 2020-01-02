Missouri prison guard wins settlement over wrongful firing

JEFFERSON CITY — Another Missouri prison guard has won a large settlement from the state after he was fired by the agency in 2014.

A report issued Thursday by Attorney General Eric Schmitt shows Jonathan Griggs received an $85,000 check in November after he convinced a jury he was wrongfully discharged from his job at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific.

The check is the result of a settlement between Griggs and the state after a St. Louis County jury initially awarded him $189,000 in damages.

Records show Griggs had been a correctional officer in Kentucky for four years prior to his taking a job at the Pacific facility in 2013.

In his initial lawsuit, Griggs said he got in trouble for reporting what he believed was illegal activity within the lockup, including officers smuggling in drugs and gang activity.

His lawsuit notes that he was told to ignore the activity.

Later, Griggs alleged he was demoted from his post as a gang task-force officer after his supervisors accused him of dealing drugs. No charges were filed related to that accusation.