Missouri records more deaths than births for second year in a row

JEFFERSON CITY — More people died in Missouri last year than were born, continuing a demographic trend here initially noted after the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The preliminary data from the Department of Health and Senior Services showed there were 4,536 more deaths than live births last year in Missouri, the second straight year the state logged a "natural decrease" in its population.

The loss last year was slightly lower than the decrease of 4,606 individuals in 2020, the first time since Missouri began recording vital statistics more than a century ago that the state logged a natural decrease.

The total number of deaths decreased last year to 73,781 from 73,883 but was still about 19% higher than the number recorded in 2019, before the pandemic.

The number of live births, meanwhile, decreased slightly, with 69,245 births last year compared with 69,277 two years ago.

The vital statistics report also said marriages increased by 6.7% last year to 36,726 from 34,425 two years ago, as did marriage dissolutions, which rose to 17,748 last year from 16,406 during the first year of the pandemic.

Missouri officials said in August that life expectancy in the state fell two years in 2020.

“COVID-19 dominated Missouri vital statistics in 2020, especially mortality,” the state's Bureau of Vital Statistics said in its annual "Focus" report last year. The increase in deaths that year was the highest year-over-year jump in mortality since the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918, it said.

The Focus report for 2021, which would include new life expectancy estimates, had yet to be published as of Thursday.

