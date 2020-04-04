Missouri recruiting retired, student health care workers for disaster assistance team

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri is seeking retired health care workers and students to form a disaster response team to help with the coronavirus crisis.

“We are calling on all available medical professionals to support the effort to fight the virus by joining a critical reserve unit now focusing on providing care in high need areas across the state,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release announcing the effort. ”Their efforts can help save the lives of their fellow Missourians.”

Officials are seeking doctors, nurses, dentists and other health care workers, as well as specialists in biomedicine, lab science, logistics and communication to become part of the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The team would assist at hospitals and other traditional health care locations or deploy when necessary around the state, along with “mobile medical facilities when required,” officials said.

They are asking retirees, students and those who have a recently expired medical license to apply online at missourionestart.com/moshcf/.

