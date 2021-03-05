Missouri Rep. Cori Bush and other members of Congress head to Alabama to support Amazon unionization push

WASHINGTON — A group of U.S. lawmakers will visit an Amazon.com Inc. facility in Alabama on Friday, lending their support to a growing push to unionize workers at the e-commerce firm.

The Congressional delegation includes U.S. Reps. Cori Bush, Andy Levin, Jamaal Bowman, Terri Sewell, and Nikema Williams. Workers at the Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, are voting on whether to become the first Amazon employees to join a union.

The visit comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s recent message where he defended workers’ rights to form unions. While he did not mention Amazon, he referenced “workers in Alabama.”

The move by the Alabama workers, which is being backed by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), could help kickstart a new chapter for the labor movement in the southern states, where unions have long struggled to gain a foothold, labor experts said.

Union membership in southern states is half that of the national average, according to data from Bureau of Labor Statistics.

One of the main reasons for this has been fewer job opportunities in the region and political hostility toward unions, said William Gould, a labor law expert at Stanford Law. Gould is also a former chairman of the National Labor Relations Board.